SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Pays Tribute To Vocalist ANDRÉ MATOS With Cover Of ANGRA Classic "Carry On" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a cover of the Angra classic, "Carry On", taken from the 1993 album, Reaching Horizons.

Johansson: "A tribute to not only the greatest power metal band from South America, but also a tribute to one of the best Power Metal singers in the world, who unfortunately is no longer with us. This one’s for you, Andre Matos!"

André Matos passed away on June 8th, 2019 due to a heart attack. The following message was issued shortly after his death:

"It is with deep regret that we confirm the passing of André this Saturday morning due to a heart attack. As many know, he was an extremely reserved person and manifested in life, for more than once, the desire not to have a wake. Respecting his will, he will be cremated today with the presence only of relatives. We thank everyone for understanding and we count on you so that André's memory and legacy remain alive forever. Carry on."

Of all the bands Matos performed with, Angra is the one he is best known for, having recorded three albums and three EPs with the band between 1993 - 1998. Holy Land from 1996 is considered their international breakthrough record, although the band made a big mark in their homeland Brazil with their 1993 debut, Angels Cry.