SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of THE MARBLES 1968 Hit "Only One Woman" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a cover of The Marbles hit, "Only One Woman", taken from the band's 1968 album, Alien. Check it out below.

The Marbles were an English rock duo that consisted of Graham Bonnet and Trevor Gordon, who operated between 1968 and 1969. Their only well-known singles were "Only One Woman" and "The Walls Fell Down". They also became associated with the Bee Gees members Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb at that time.

"Only One Woman" reached #5 in the UK Singles Chart in November 1968. The duo disbanded in 1969. Shortly after their split, in 1970, they released their only self-titled album.

Johansson has released A Tribute To The Moore, dedicated to music and guitar legend Gary Moore, via Spotify and Deezer. It is a compilation of covers Johansson has shared via YouTube over the past two years.

Go to this location for the streaming links.

Tracklist:

"Over the Hills and Far Away"

"Wild Frontier"

"Nuclear Attack"

"The Loner"

"Out in the Fields"

"Murder in the Skies"

"Thunder Rising"

"Running from the Storm"

"After the War"

"Empty Rooms"

"Emerald"