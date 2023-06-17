SABATON Guitarst TOMMY JOHANSSON Releases Best Of The '80s Covers Compilation Featuring TWISTED SISTER, ELTON JOHN, SKID ROW Hits And More

June 17, 2023, 21 minutes ago

news sabaton tommy johansson heavy metal

SABATON Guitarst TOMMY JOHANSSON Releases Best Of The '80s Covers Compilation Featuring TWISTED SISTER, ELTON JOHN, SKID ROW Hits And More

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms. 

The tracklist is as follows: 

"Africa" (Toto)
"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)
"18 And Life" (Skid Row)
"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)
"The Price" (Twisted Sister)
"Alone" (Heart)
"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) 

 

 



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

VORTEX - "First Blood"

Latest Reviews