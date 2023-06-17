SABATON Guitarst TOMMY JOHANSSON Releases Best Of The '80s Covers Compilation Featuring TWISTED SISTER, ELTON JOHN, SKID ROW Hits And More
June 17, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.
The tracklist is as follows:
"Africa" (Toto)
"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)
"18 And Life" (Skid Row)
"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)
"The Price" (Twisted Sister)
"Alone" (Heart)
"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John)