SABATON Release New Lyric Video For "The Ballad Of Bull"

Sabaton have released a new lyric video for "The Ballad Of Bull", originally featured on the bonus version of the band's 2014 album, Heroes.

Historical fact: Leslie “Bull” Allen was an Australian stretcher bearer who served in the pacific, and his actions on mount Tambu in New Guinea is something quite extraordinary. During one day at the front he ran straight into enemy fire alone, time after time to pick up wounded American soldiers. 12 times he went up the hill, and 12 times he came down with a wounded allied soldier on his shoulder. For this selfless act he was awarded with the US Silver star.

The band previously released lyric videos for "Inmate 4859", "Night Witches" and "No Bullets", also featured on the bonus version of Heroes.

Sabaton’s tenth album, The War To End All Wars, will be released on March 4 via Nuclear Blast Records. Once again, Sabaton will dive deep into the atrocities, miracles, and happenings around WWI and take the listener on an emotional and exciting 11-track ride.

The War To End All Wars will be available in the following formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Limited Gold CD [Supporter Edition - various versions with translated booklets]

- History Edition

- NB Mailorder Exclusive Edition [ltd. to 1500 copies]

- Earbook [limited to 6000 copies]

- Black Vinyl

- Azure Blue Vinyl [bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies]

- Inca Gold Vinyl [bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 500 copies]

- Copper Vinyl [ltd. to 500 copies]

- Fluorescent Orange Vinyl [ltd. to 500 copies]

- Leaf Green Vinyl [Sweden exclusive]

- Fluorescent Yellow Vinyl [Ginza exclusive]

- Dusk Vinyl [Levik exclusive]

- Soft Grey Vinyl [Nordics exclusive]

- Lavender Vinyl [FNAC exclusive]

- Rosewood Vinyl [Mystic exclusive]

- Fluorescent Green Vinyl [UK exclusive]

- Pacific Blue Vinyl

- Polar White Vinyl [limited to 300 copies]

- Dewdrop Vinyl [limited to 500 copies, EMP exclusive]

- Blue cassette [limited to 100 copies, bandshop exclusive]

- Green cassette [limited to 100 copies]

- Grey cassette [limited to 300 copies]

- Red cassette [limited to 500 copies]

- Black cassette [limited to 250 copies]

- Smokey cassette [limited to 200 copies]

- White cassette [limited 100 copies]

The War To End All Wars tracklisting:

"Sarajevo"

"Stormtroopers"

"Dreadnought"

"The Unkillable Soldier"

"Soldier Of Heaven"

"Hellfighters"

"Race To The Sea"

"Lady Of The Dark"

"The Valley Of Death"

"Christmas Truce"

"Versailles"

"Soldier Of Heaven" lyric video:

"Soldier Of Heaven" video:

"Christmas Truce" animated story video:

"Christmas Truce" lyric video:

"Christmas Truce" music video:

Following a 29-date headline tour of Sweden, Sabaton will launch the March 4, 2022 release of the new album with The Tour To End All Tours, a massive five-week European trek supported by The Hu and Lordi. Complete dates and ticket information are available here.