SABATON - The Tour To End All Tours Concert Film To Premier In Cinemas This October; Video Trailer

Experience the explosive power of Sabaton’s legendary stage show in Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours, premiering on October 11. Filmed during their European Tour at Amsterdam’s iconic Ziggo Dome venue in 2023, this electrifying concert film captures the essence of Sabaton’s monumental stage presence and showcases the band’s ability to tell historical tales through heavy metal.

With sold-out arenas, quadruple-platinum sales, and a legion of loyal fans spanning the globe, Sabaton brings their bombastic live experience to cinemas worldwide. From the heart-pounding energy to the immersive stage design featuring military props and historical themes, every moment is a testament to the band’s unparalleled showmanship.

Join Sabaton and their devoted fans as they create an unforgettable live experience complete with spectacular pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound. Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours is a celebration of music, camaraderie, and the unbreakable bond between Sabaton and their fans.

This is the ultimate heavy metal experience, celebrating the largest tour Sabaton has ever embarked on.

Tickets go on sale August 26. For more info on this project, head here. Watch a video trailer below: