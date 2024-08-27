SABATON - Tickets For The Tour To End All Tours Concert Film On Sale Now

Experience the explosive power of Sabaton’s legendary stage show in Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours, premiering on October 11. Filmed during their European Tour at Amsterdam’s iconic Ziggo Dome venue in 2023, this electrifying concert film captures the essence of Sabaton’s monumental stage presence and showcases the band’s ability to tell historical tales through heavy metal.

The band has checekd in with the following update:

"The wait is over! Tickets for our concert film, Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours, are officially on sale! With over 600 cinemas in 24 countries hosting the global premiere on October 11, this is your chance to experience an explosive Sabaton concert on the big screen! More territories and cinemas will be added to the list soon. We’re absolutely thrilled about this project and can’t wait for you all to see it. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets today!"

Tickets are available here.

With sold-out arenas, quadruple-platinum sales, and a legion of loyal fans spanning the globe, Sabaton brings their bombastic live experience to cinemas worldwide. From the heart-pounding energy to the immersive stage design featuring military props and historical themes, every moment is a testament to the band’s unparalleled showmanship.

Join Sabaton and their devoted fans as they create an unforgettable live experience complete with spectacular pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound. Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours is a celebration of music, camaraderie, and the unbreakable bond between Sabaton and their fans.

This is the ultimate heavy metal experience, celebrating the largest tour Sabaton has ever embarked on.

Pär Sundström says: “In 2023, we embarked on our biggest tour ever, and in Europe alone, we covered over 50,000 kilometers with a dedicated team of 170 amazing people, 9 buses, 12 trucks, and even a tank! "The Tour To End All Tours" was an unforgettable journey for each of us – unique, thrilling, and deeply eye-opening. We wanted to share this extraordinary experience with everyone, especially those who couldn’t attend our live shows for whatever reason.”

“Coming from humble beginnings, performing at the sold-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam was a surreal and monumental achievement for us. We hope you enjoy the Sabaton experience and we’re confident you won’t be disappointed! October 11th. Mark that date on your calendar,” Pär adds.

For more info on this project, head here. Watch a video trailer below: