SACRED REICH To Reissue Heal Album On CD And Vinyl

Arizona thrashers, Sacred Reich, have announced that they will reissue the hidden gem, Heal, from their rich history on July 26on CD and vinyl in Europe.

Heal is the fourth studio album by the thrash metal legends, originally released in 1996 via Metal Blade Records and produced, engineered and mixed by Bill Metoyer.

“We are happy to reissue the Heal record. It has some heavy tunes and I think was a bit overlooked at the time. You be the judge. Turn it up and play it loud,“ comments bassist/singer Phil Rind.

CD and vinyl tracklistings include the bonus track “Beef Bologna” (Fear cover, originally released as a bonus track on the 1996 Japanese release). The CD digipak features a 12-page booklet. Vinyl is available in 180g black, light red orange marbled, transparent steel blue marbled, clear red and yellow splatter. The vinyl has been mastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony.

Pre-order your copies here.

CD tracklisting:

"Blue Suit, Brown Shirt"

"Heal"

"Break Through"

"Low"

"Don't"

"Jason's Idea"

"Ask Ed"

"Who Do You Want To Be?"

"Seen Through My Eyes"

"I Don't Care"

"The Power Of The Written Word"

"Beef Bologna" (Bonus Track)

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Blue Suit, Brown Shirt"

"Heal"

"Break Through"

"Low"

"Don't"

Side B:

"Jason's Idea"

"Ask Ed"

"Who Do You Want To Be?"

"Seen Through My Eyes"

"I Don't Care"

"The Power Of The Written Word"

"Beef Bologna" (Bonus Track)

Heal lineup:

Phil Rind - Bass and vocals

Wiley Arnett - Lead Guitar

Jason Rainey - Rhythm Guitar

Dave McClain - Drums

In 2019, Sacred Reich released their first record in twenty-three years: Awakening. Showcasing everything a fan would expect and hope for from the Phoenix, Arizona unit, Awakening is a timeless collection of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, meticulous solos, and socially conscious lyrics.

The return of Dave McClain, who manned the drum throne from 1991 to 1997, and the addition of twenty-two-year old guitarist Joey Radziwill, alongside original members guitarist Wiley Arnett and vocalist/bassist Phil Rind, are integral facets of the record.

Awakening was produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy), engineered by John Aquilino, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Halford, Armored Saint). To preview and purchase Awakening, head here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)