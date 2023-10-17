SADIST Complete Songwriting Process For Upcoming 10th Album

Italian progressive death metal band, Sadist, have just completed the songwriting process for their new album, the tenth of their career.

Following the well acclaimed Firescorched, released in 2022, the new album promises to be even more aggressive both musically and lyrically. The band will enter the recording studio in late 2023, with the album due for release in autumn 2024.

Stay tuned for further updates from the band.

The above-mentioned Firescorched album is available via Agonia Records. A full list of available album formats can be found here.

Tracklisting:

“Accabadora”

“Fleshbound”

“Finger Food”

“Burial Of A Clown”

“Loa”

“Aggression/Regression”

“Three Mothers And The Old Devil Father”

“Trauma (Impaired Mind Functionality”

“Firescorched”

“Rerek”*

“Accabadora (Atitai)*

* Box CD bonus tracks