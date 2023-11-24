SADIST Guitarist TOMMY TALAMANCA Releases Personal Interpretation Of "Sadist" Instrumental; Music Video Streaming
Sadist guitarist, Tommy Talamanca, has just released via Nadir Music a new and personal interpretation of one of the band's great classics: the eponymous instrumental "Sadist", taken from their debut album, Above The Light, which just this year celebrates 30 years since its release.
The single is available on all major digital streaming platforms here, and a music video can be viewed below:
(Photo - Michele Aldeghi)