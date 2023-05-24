SAINT VITUS Co-Founder MARK ADAMS Dead At 64

Saint Vitus co-founder and original bassist Mark Adams has died at the age of 64 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Adams was diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2018.

Saint Vitus guitarist Dave Chandler confirmed the news on social media: "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to write. I found out last night. I can't say it out loud. I'm heartbroken to inform everyone that my best friend and co - founder of Saint Vitus Mark Adams has passed away. The details are vague, as I haven't actually spoken with the family yet. He left us May 23, 2023 peacefully in his sleep. I'm trying to contact anyone in the family to find out more.

"Mark was the best person I've ever met. He was kind to everyone, even those who did him wrong. Never had a bad word to say about anyone. Always found the good in everything no matter how bad it was. A great guy to be around. Nothing will ever be the same.

"God bless you my dear friend. I love you.

"Mark Anthony Adams. 1958 - 2023."

Formed in 1978 under the name Tyrant – the Los Angeles doom icons changed their name to Saint Vitus in 1981 and released their self-titled debut in 1984.

Adams was a part of every Vitus release except for their most recent album and also a self-titled release, 2019's Saint Vitus.