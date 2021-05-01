SALTATIO MORTIS Cover ESKIMO CALLBOY Party Hit "Hypa Hypa"; Official Video Available

Germany's electro-core "porno metal" allstars Eskimo Callboy collaborated with medieval metal outfit Saltatio Mortis for a "Hypa Hypa" cover version from the highly anticipated MMXX – Hypa Hypa Edition EP. The band took the chance to completely reinterpret their party hit with Saltatio Mortis, who put it into medieval garb with massive bagpipe power.

Eskimo Callboy vocalist Kevin Ratajczak comments: "Our friends from Saltatio Mortis did a great job and brought our song 'Hypa Hypa' into their world. Absolute energy, total fun, especially on bagpipes!"