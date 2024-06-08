SALTATIO MORTIS Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Posted

The pro-shot clip below features German folk rock champions Saltatio Mortis performing at Wacken Open Air 2023. Check out "Loki", "My Mother Told Me" (featuring Peyton Parrish), "Mittelalter" and "Gardyloo".

In 2021, Germany's electro-core "porno metal" allstars Electric Callboy - then known as Eskimo Callboy - collaborated with Saltatio Mortis for a "Hypa Hypa" cover version from the MMXX – Hypa Hypa Edition EP. The band took the chance to completely reinterpret their party hit with Saltatio Mortis, who put it into medieval garb with massive bagpipe power.

Electric Callboy vocalist Kevin Ratajczak commented: "Our friends from Saltatio Mortis did a great job and brought our song 'Hypa Hypa' into their world. Absolute energy, total fun, especially on bagpipes!"