SAMAEL Release Official Music Video For "Dictate Of Transparency"; Strictly Limited 7" Available

Switzerland’s legendary industrial metal force, Samuel, have just released an intense music video for “Dictate Of Transparency”, taken from their latest full length album, Hegemony (2017). The song could hardly fit any better with current times.

Also out now is a strictly limited 7’’ vinyl release of the track, also including another track, “Against All Enemies”, taken from the same album.

Samael on “Dictate Of Transparency”: "'Dictate Of Transparency' reflects the zeitgeist of the digital world. The song is taken from the album Hegemony, and since its release, it manages to even more accurately describe the world we live in. We do not make predictions, we only make observations.”

The "Dictate Of Transparency" 7’’ is available in red transparent and is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide. Order here.

Dictate Of Transparency tracklisting:

Side A:

"Dictate Of Transparency"

Side B:

"Against All Enemies"

Samael are:

Vorph - Guitars, Vocals

Xy - Keyboards and Programming

Drop - Guitars

Ales - Bass

(Band photo - Johi Vergères)