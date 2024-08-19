SAMMY HAGAR And The Best Of All Worlds Touring Band Will Record Original Music - "I Guarantee It"

Currently on the Best Of All Worlds tour celebrating Van Halen's legacy, vocalist Sammy Hagar guiested on The Bogus Otis Show: 9 Degrees Of Sammy Hagar. He revealed that his he and band - bassist Michael Anthony, guitar legend Joe Satriani, and drummer Jason Bonham - will record an album of new and original music in the future.

Hagar: "I guarantee it. I mean, I don't know when and why, because records don't sell. I've made a couple of my best records of my life - my last two solo records - and I'm lucky to sell 50 or 60,000 records. You go and make a record nowadays just to lose a couple hundred thousand bucks. It's all good. But I need a tax write-off, so it really helps. 'I made too many this year. Let's go make a record.'"

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Tour dates:

August

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

(Photo - Timothy Morris)