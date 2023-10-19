SAMMY HAGAR - "Being In Your 70s Is A Weird Thing"
October 19, 2023, an hour ago
Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), who is 76 years old, recently filmed episode #37 of Story Time With Sammy; "Getting Older" can be seen below.
Catch Sammy Hagar And The Circle (Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows:
October
20 - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN
21 - Firekeepers Casino Hotel - Battle Creek, MI - SOLD OUT
23 - Red Rocker Lager Launch at The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
25 - Peace Center Concert Hall - Greenville, SC
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound at Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL