SAMMY HAGAR - "Being In Your 70s Is A Weird Thing"

Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), who is 76 years old, recently filmed episode #37 of Story Time With Sammy; "Getting Older" can be seen below.

Catch Sammy Hagar And The Circle (Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows:

October

20 - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN

21 - Firekeepers Casino Hotel - Battle Creek, MI - SOLD OUT

23 - Red Rocker Lager Launch at The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

25 - Peace Center Concert Hall - Greenville, SC

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound at Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL