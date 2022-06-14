SAMMY HAGAR Explains What Put His 13-Year Old Self Into A Downward Spiral - "I Started Hanging Out With Bad Kids And Doing Bad Stuff"; Video

Sammy Hagar opened up on Bill Maher's top rated podcast, Club Random With Bill Maher, about connecting with Eddie Van Halen before he passed, the conversation he had with Jimmy Buffet pre-Margaritaville, rock and roll excess, the upbringing and the heartbreak that drove Sammy to be a rock star, why people in Cabo don’t know who he is, and how Quentin Tarrantino put Sammy’s tequila brand in his movie. Watch below.

Club Random With Bill Maher records at the bar on Bill's property in Los Angeles, where he hosts hour-long, one-on-one interviews with a wide range of eclectic guests. Each episode features free-flowing, long-form conversations about anything and everything, except politics. The podcast reached the top spot on the Apple Podcast charts and continues to be among the top-rated shows across platforms. The weekly podcast reunites Bill with one of the original Politically Incorrect writers, Chris Case and former PI producer Chuck LaBella, both of whom are exec producers of the podcast along with Bill.

New episodes every Monday. Available on all major podcast platforms & YouTube.

Hagar's “Crazy Times” North American summer tour is underway. Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers are on the tour for the duration, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits - Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. A full list of dates is below.

Remaining dates:

June

15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August

23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September

1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

The “Crazy Times” tour comes on the heels of Hagar’s Las Vegas residency, which is now in its second year of sold-out concerts at The Strat. On January 5, 2022, he was awarded Mexico’s Medal of Honor and named Los Cabos’ first Honorary Ambassador of Tourism by the region’s top dignitaries, in recognition of his longtime investment in their people and economy.