SAMMY HAGAR - "Hearing Yourself Sing Is Not Fun, I'm Sure Glad The Rest Of The World Likes My Voice"

Sammy Hagar recently appeared on the AXS TV segment, At Home And Social, which can be seen below. During the interview, Hagar was asked if hearing his own rendition of the David Bowie classic, "Heroes", which appears on Lockdown 2020, the new album from Sammy Hagar & The Circle, gave him goosebumps, he replied:

"You know, it's a funny thing, hearing yourself sing is not fun, I'm sure glad the rest of the world likes my voice - well most people. I'm sure some people say, 'I hate that guy's voice.' But when you hear your own voice back, especially when you're out of your wheelhouse, it's weird. It's weird. I don't dig it. I'm not one of those guys in the studio going, 'Turn my voice up.' For me it's always, don't you think my voice is a little bit too loud... I'm not in love with my voice."

"David Bowie's 'Heroes' is one of my favorite songs ever, and a chance to tip our hat to all those frontline workers on every level from the grocery stores, to the policeman and firefighters, doctors etc. that put their own lives at risk and do their jobs to help others," says Sammy Hagar.

"For us it kind of sums up 2020, the whole year. And to release it so close to David Bowie's birthday (January 8th) just makes it that more special." All proceeds from the song "Heroes" will be donated to food banks nationwide.

Available now from Sammy Hagar & The Circle is Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Check out a new video trailer below:

Order the album via all digital platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)