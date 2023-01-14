SAMMY HAGAR - "I've Had So Many Dreams That I've Never Dreamt Come True; Success Is Contagious" (Video)

TMZ recently presented Sammy Hagar's Paradise, streaming now on Fox Nation. He recently spoke with Neil Cavuto at Fox News about the birtday bash. Check out the interview here.

The Red Rocker gives you access to his 75th birthday bash while sharing the unbelievable true story that sparked one of the most legendary & tumultuous music careers in history.

Says Sammy: "I've been trying to get something like this done about the Birthday Bash since the beginning. It finally got done right and the fans are in it. Look for yourselves. It's awesome."

