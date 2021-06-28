SAMMY HAGAR Looks Back On His Autobiography - "If I Wrote The Book Today, I Would Only Put The Good Of EDDIE VAN HALEN"

During a recent interview with Brazilian web show Inside With Paulo Baron, Sammy Hagar was asked if there was anything that he left out of his 2011 autobiography, Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock, that he thinks he should have put in, or any stories he included that he later wished he hadn't.

Hagar replied: "Oh, yeah. I forgot so many really fun little things, and every now and then I'll wake up in the morning and have a dream and I'll wake up and it makes me remember something in my childhood, and I think, 'Oh, I should have put that in the book. But the fucking book would have been this big.'"

"But more than anything, because of the untimely and tragic death of Eddie Van Halen (in 2020), I apologize from the bottom of my heart for exposing his dark side to where I don't think anyone wants to hear that now, and, unfortunately, it's in the book. And it's true — it's all true. It's not like I have to say, 'Oh, I was lying' — no, no, no. If I wrote the book today, I would only put the good of Eddie Van Halen, because he was such a brilliant, genius guitar player and such a great friend and a great partner — until everything went wrong, like everything else. Anybody's that's been divorced or broke up with your girlfriend or your boyfriend, you know how it goes. Happy endings aren't always the case in a relationship. (Eddie and me) had a happy ending — thank God — but before that, it wasn't a happy ending of the band. But thank God we got it back together."

When host Regis Tadeu pointed out that it's important to expose the dark side sometimes because it's "reality," Sammy countered: "No one knew a lot of that about Eddie, but they'd see him on stage and they would think, 'Why is he acting like that?' And I would say, 'Well, you should have seen what happened backstage. Holy fuck!' If we'd have known he was sick then, then I would have understood and I would have been a little more, 'Hey, Ed, come on,' try to reel him in. But he was impossible. He was on a track of just wild. It was tough."