SAMMY HAGAR Looks Back On VAN HALEN's The Best Of Both Worlds - "I Was Against Doing A Greatest Hits Of Any Kind"

July 20th marked the 17th anniversary of The Best Of Both Worlds - the second greatest hits album by Van Halen. Vocalist Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony have both offered new reflections on this double-disc set via social media.

Hagar: "It was interesting going back in the studio with Van Halen after all those years and creating new music for every package of the greatest hits. This kind of thing is what broke the band up the first time in 95. I was against doing a greatest hits of any kind and wanted to make a new record. That never got to happen, and this go around it didn't either. My favorite track hands-down is 'Up For Breakfast' - it was fun writing and singing those lyrics. Makes me think we should add that to the Circle set list. Looking back now, I really wish we would've made a whole new record."

Anthony: "As this was all happening, I was pretty much estranged from the band and the Van Halen brothers. I remember Sammy meeting with Alex, and from there talks of a reunion started. After negotiating and me pretty much giving up all my claims to anything Van Halen, I was back in and ended up coming into the studio to sing the backgrounds on three songs that were recorded, 'It’s About Time' being one of them. Then we started preparing for what would be the 2004 reunion tour..."

"Up For Breakfast":

"It's About Time":