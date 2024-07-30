SAMMY HAGAR Put $1.5 Million Of His Own Money Into "Best Of All Worlds" VAN HALEN Tribute Tour - "When You Do That, It Just Brings The Level Of The Whole Thing Up"

Sammy Hagar has revealed that he bankrolled $1.5million from his own pocket into the Van Halen "Best Of All Worlds" tour, reports Guitar.com.

The tour has brought together Hagar, ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, sees the band performing Van Halen classics from the David Lee Roth and Hagar eras.

Hagar appears on the latest episode of the Eddie Trunk Podcast, dialling in from one of the earliest stops on the tour. He reveals that the hefty sum was put towards the tour’s production costs.

“I put a million-and-a-half dollars into our production,” he reveals. “When you do that, it just brings the level of the whole thing up – the video wall, everything about it, the lights, the sound, I just got the best of the best and I’m feeling good about it. Hey, I gotta tell you, your fans ain’t bullshitting you, okay? I’m telling you the truth!”

Read more at Guitar.com.

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Tour dates:

July

31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre