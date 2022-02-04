SAMMY HAGAR's 74th Birthday Bash Streaming This Weekend; Tickets Available

According to Cleveland.com, if you missed Sammy Hagar’s 74th birthday bash last October from Avalon, CA, it’s back for an encore this weekend.

Hagar and The Circle ran through a set of solo and Van Halen favorites, as well as covering hits by AC/DC, Depeche Mode and more. Tune in at 9:00pm EST today (Friday, Feb. 4th). Tickets and information are available via Nugs.net.

Sammy Hagar recently announced the first dates of his “Crazy Times” North American summer amphitheater tour. Hagar will be joined by his best-selling rock supergroup The Circle, featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall Of Fame inductee, Michael Anthony; Grammy-award winning drummer Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso.

Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also join the entire tour, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits - Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. The “Crazy Times” tour kicks off in Bridgeport, CT on Friday, June 10 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater and continues through Saturday, September 10 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. A full list of dates is below.

For tickets and more information, visit RedRocker.com.

Sammy Hagar said: “A tour this size has been a long time coming and it's definitely going to be worth the wait. The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level - 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

Tour dates:

June

10 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

13 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August

23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September

1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

The tour comes on the heels of Hagar’s Las Vegas residency, which is now in its second year of sold-out concerts at The Strat. On January 5, 2022, he was awarded Mexico’s Medal of Honor and named Los Cabos’ first Honorary Ambassador of Tourism by the region’s top dignitaries, in recognition of his longtime investment in their people and economy. Hagar’s tour is presented by his award-winning portfolio of spirits, including Santo Tequila and Mezquila, a partnership with Guy Fieri; his premium Puerto Rico-made Beach Bar Rum, with partner Rick Springfield; and Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., his new top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails in a can.

(Photo - Leah Steiger)