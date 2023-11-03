SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Releases Original Version Of "Daddy's Not Coming Home" - "I Am Proud Of The Song And Will Be Forever"

Torn Between Two Worlds vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva (ex-Cradle Of Filth) has checked in with the following update:

"So, I found the original version of 'Daddy's Not Coming Home', a song I wrote when I was very young. I left home when I was 9 years old and I found my self in a place I didn't want to be, but I know that if I wasn't in that place, I never would have become 'Sarah Jezebel Deva'.

'Daddy's Not Coming Home' is the first song I ever wrote and the ONLY song I wrote alone with a melody in my head. I have already told the story, but I sung the lyrics to my dear friend Suvi (Therion, Mortiis) when I got her involved with singing on The Smell Of Rain. After we did that album for Mortiis, I recorded 'Daddy...' for the first time ever in her home studio. I lost the song for many years, then found it and Martin Powell (Cradle Of Filth, My Dying Bride ) re-orchestrated the song for me to release on my first solo album (which, as you know, is 50% absolutely dreadful). I know it touched a lot of people.

I then lost the original again. I wrote the lyrics and melody in my bedroom when I was around 12 years old. Parts of it are about my mum and dad, but other parts are purely made up. I am proud of the song and will be forever, but I want to share the original with you. I am extremely grateful to those who helped me with this and finally, I made a little bit of money to buy some coffee and that 15 slot toaster I had had my eye on for years."

"Daddy's Not Coming Home" is available via BandCamp here.

Scars And Guitars recently shared a massive four hour interview with former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist, Sarah Jezebel Deva, currently fronting Torn Between Two Worlds. Check it out below.

Scars And Guitars: "Many of you have eagerly awaited an episode featuring the illustrious Sarah Jezebel Deva, easily the most requested guest for the show by a considerable margin, owing to her pivotal role in Cradle of Filth.

The journey with Sarah has been intricate and enduring. At times, it appeared as though she might have moved on, akin to Gian (John), Les, and Robin. Yet, her responses to my messages kept the flame of hope alive that one day, she would unveil insights into her tenure with Cradle and Therion. However, today's conversation delves even deeper.

These discussions serve as a platform for Cradle members to unveil long-held truths concealed for decades. The 'Chronicles Of Filth' has evolved into the premier platform for former members to peel away the layers of stories and narratives, reaching the core of matters or, at the very least, setting the record straight and dispelling falsehoods.

This conversation delivers everything you've been yearning for. This is Sarah, as you've never heard her before. She delves into her time with Cradle of Filth, candidly sharing her feelings and thoughts on numerous episodes from her noteworthy tenure with the group.

Sarah's musical journey extends beyond her prominent role with Cradle of Filth. In her odyssey, she boldly explored uncharted territory with Torn Between Two Worlds, weaving intricate melodies and evocative lyrics that transcend genre boundaries, leading listeners on a profound emotional voyage. With Chris Rehn, she co-founded Angtoria, a symphonic metal sensation seamlessly blending haunting symphonic, gothic, and classical elements. Their debut album, God Has A Plan for Us All, etched indelible marks with Sarah's commanding vocals and darkly enchanting lyrics."

In June 2022, Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, released a new EP, entitled As If We Never Existed. It is now available via Bandcamp here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"Transparent"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"Transparent"

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"