SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA To Release Re-Recorded Version "A Sign Of Sublime" Featuring Former CRADLE OF FILTH Members In November

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, revealed back in June tha she was re-recording two tracks from her 2010 solo album, A Sign Of Sublime. She issued the following update at the time:

"I / we have decided to re record two tracks from A Sign Of Sublime. I personally do not take that choice lightly. I am not sure I want to revisit that part of my life, however, whilst going through my old emails on my old Mac, I found an email from 'said person' that he only owns the master copy of the album, I am free to do what I wish with this album.

The biggest problem I, Max (the drummer of Mendeed) and Ken the guitar player had was the sound because of the over editing and general 'not giving a s**t' by the person who recorded it, so my mate Dan, who was mixing it didn't stand a chance and nor did we. I had a choice: refuse to let the album get released and get threatened and bullied, or release it and have our names trashed and just hope that anyone listening to the metal tracks was deaf.

I know some of you do not understand this, but it's like painting the best painting ever and then having ya cat chuck up a furball over it. I am proud of the non-metal tracks, even the title track which still isn't perfect, but that album damaged ALL chances of me being taken seriously as a frontwoman. It also damaged Max and Ken too.

The plan is to re-record 'A Sign Of Sublime' and 'They Called Her Lady Tyranny'... for now. The music will be released online only and not on a CD. No record company = no money and no backing. We are doing this for us and for you. I will reveal more details later."

Sarah has now checked in with the following:

"A little unmixed snippet of the newly re-recorded version of the single 'A Sign Of Sublime'. I've had so much support when it comes to this track and after being screwed over on the album, I hope you will support this track as its gonna get released onto Bandcamp first."

A Sign of Sublime is Sarah's debut solo album, released in February 2010 on Rising Records. Check out the original version of the title track below.