SATAN'S FALL Drop "Afterglow" Single And Music Video

Finland is well-known as a country where metal talent abounds, and Satan's Fall, from Helsinki, is no exception. Today, the band presents the second single from their upcoming album Destination Destruction, accompanied by a music video. The song is called "Afterglow" and is one of the faster, more melodic tracks off the new album.

Guitarist Tomi Mäenpää: "'Afterglow' is easily one of the catchiest tracks on the album, both in terms of melody and delivery of the song. It reflects well how far we have come as composers and as a band. We think listeners will like it a lot! Once again we had the pleasure and honor to shoot the video with our trusted man Esa Jussila who is behind our previous videos."

The music video was directed, shot and edited by Esa Jussila. The album was recorded and mixed by Lassi Tiainen and mastered by Mika Jussila.

Satan's Fall are not the first band from Helsinki to set out on a triumphal march around half the (metal) globe. For many years, the Finnish capital on the southern tip of the country has been considered a melting pot for talented bands and musicians with the stamina to survive even the hardest of times.

After the release of their debut album, Final Day, in December of 2020, the pandemic, of course, made all tour plans redundant. However, Satan's Fall, the five-piece surrounding vocalist Miika Kokko, guitarist Tomi Mäenpää and bass player Joni Petander, hasn’t lost its idealism, as a matter of fact, quite the opposite. Following a lineup change that saw Ville Koskinen join on as new lead guitarist and Arttu Hankosaari take the drummer’s seat, the Nordic quintet sounds more impressive than ever before.

An even stronger album than the first, Destination Destruction features eight powerful metal songs and two bonus cover tracks.

The album will be available from Steamhammer/SPV on November 3 in the following configurations:

- CD DigiPak (incl. poster)

- 12" LP, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeve, poster

- Download / Streaming

Pre-order here.

- Exclusive 12" LP (solid white) and CD/LP Bundle with T-shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

Pre-order here.

Destination Destruction tracklisting:

"Lead The Way"

"Garden Of Fire"

"Swines For Slaughter"

"Monster's Ball"

"Afterglow"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Kill The Machine"

"Dark Star"

Bonus tracks on CD digipak:

"Es Wird Viel Passieren"

"Go Go Power Rangers"

"Lead The Way" video: