SATAN'S FALL Release "Lead The Way" Single And Music Video

Tighter and more melodic than ever, Satan's Fall, one of Finland's fastest rising heavy metal stars, present their new single, "Lead The Way", from their upcoming album, Destination Destruction.

Guitarist Tomi Mäenpää: "The upcoming album is our strongest output so far and 'Lead The Way' was the first song I wrote for it. The song was born almost by itself in one sitting during one day, but then, we made the final arrangements together in the rehearsal room and in the studio. I think the song is a great opening track for the album. It is our statement that we are back in the game stronger than ever before."

Destination Destruction was recorded and mixed by Lassi Tiainen and mastered by Mika Jussila. The music video for "Lead The Way" was directed, shot and edited by Esa Jussila. Watch the video below.

Satan's Fall are not the first band from Helsinki to set out on a triumphal march around half the (metal) globe. For many years, the Finnish capital on the southern tip of the country has been considered a melting pot for talented bands and musicians with the stamina to survive even the hardest of times.

After the release of their debut album, Final Day, in December of 2020, the pandemic, of course, made all tour plans redundant. However, Satan's Fall, the five-piece surrounding vocalist Miika Kokko, guitarist Tomi Mäenpää and bass player Joni Petander, hasn’t lost its idealism, as a matter of fact, quite the opposite. Following a lineup change that saw Ville Koskinen join on as new lead guitarist and Arttu Hankosaari take the drummer’s seat, the Nordic quintet sounds more impressive than ever before.

An even stronger album than the first, Destination Destruction features eight powerful metal songs and two bonus cover tracks.

The album will be available from Steamhammer/SPV on November 3 in the following configurations:

- CD DigiPak (incl. poster)

- 12" LP, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeve, poster

- Download / Streaming

Pre-order here.

- Exclusive 12" LP (solid white) and CD/LP Bundle with T-shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

Pre-order here.

Destination Destruction tracklisting:

"Lead The Way"

"Garden Of Fire"

"Swines For Slaughter"

"Monster's Ball"

"Afterglow"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Kill The Machine"

"Dark Star"

Bonus tracks on CD digipak:

"Es Wird Viel Passieren"

"Go Go Power Rangers"

"Lead The Way" video: