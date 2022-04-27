SATYRICON & MUNCH Exhibition To Open On April 29 In Oslo

In a unique collaboration with the world famous Munch museum in Oslo, Satyricon have created a musical composition in album format specifically to be experienced in a new exhibition called Satyricon & Munch alongside selected paintings and graphics by Edvard Munch. Not only does this continue to present Munch’s extraordinary work in a new light, but the result is also a monumental yet intimate experience.

The intersection of Munch’s expressionist images and Satyricon’s music creates a space for contemplation that goes way beyond the traditional form of black metal. Like Munch, Satyricon’s approach is open, inquisitive and constantly evolving. The music is stamped with an unmistakable signature, but the piece’s style, duration and expressiveness display a new angle on their previous work.

"'I don’t paint what I see, but what I saw', was how Munch explained his own artistic approach," says Satyr. “While working on this music, I have approached this series of Munch’s works in the same way. 'The feeling they have left behind in me', as he put it, is what I have been trying to evoke, and that’s what the Satyricon & Munch exhibition is all about for me."

The Munch artworks selected for this exhibition draw on existential themes, and are carefully curated in order to create rhythms and waves that work in tandem with the music.

"In this show the public can look forward to an incredible meeting between music and art," says Munch director Stein Olav Henrichsen. "Munch will continue to offer challenges and surprises with these types of untraditional and exciting culture-clashes."

Watch Satyr’s conversation with Munch curator Trine Otte Bak Nielsen about the exhibition:

Munch museum in Oslo is one of the most famous museums in the world, dedicated to the works of famous Norwegian artist Edvard Munch. The museum holds paintings such as The Scream, Madonna and Anxiety. It re-opened in October 2021 with an impressive building in the heart of Oslo, that gained even more attention worldwide. The collaboration between one of the world’s most well-known black metal bands and the museum is unique on a worldwide scale.

Fore Info on the exhibition, head here.

Satyricon are:

Satyr - Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Effects, Songwriting, Lyrics

Frost - Drums

