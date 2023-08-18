SATYRICON To Deliver New Album Next Spring / Summer

Legendary Norwegian black metal act, Satyricon, have revealed that their new studio album, the follow-up to Deep Calleth Upon Deep (2017, Napalm Records) will arrive in early 2024.

Frontman Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven took to Instagram to share the post below, captioned, "Back at it with @satyriconofficial after a small summer break. We keep working on a new album that will be ready spring/summer next year."

Stay tuned for further updates from Satyricon.



(Top photo - Morten Andersen)