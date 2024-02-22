SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Vocalist ZAK STEVENS Pays Tribute To Keyboardist VITALIJ KUPRIJ - "There Is No Such Thing As 'Replacing' A Spirit Like Him"

Word came down yesterday that Trans-Siberian Orchestra touring keyboardist, Vitalij Kuprij (Artension, Ring Of Fire), has passed away at 49 years of age.

Vitalij's friend, guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson, shared the sad news via his Facebook page, writing, "Woke up to really sad news this morning as my dear friend and keyboard maestro Vitalij Kuprij has passed away last night. The Ukranian born virtuoso was living in Philadelphia and recently came off another hugely successful tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I have known and worked with Vitalij for over 20 years and he always talked about seeing me here in Finland to go fishing, which was his second love after music. We have recorded together several times, first time was for the debut album of Book Of Reflections 20 years ago and then later for my MATTSSON concept album War. My record label Lion Music Record Label has released a lot of his music including three solo albums, his band Artension and more. You will be deeply missed my friend!"

TSO has released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend and bandmate, Vitalij Kuprij. He was a world-renowned classical pianist and composer. In 2010, Vitalij joined TSO for the inaugural Beethoven's Last Night tour and seamlessly became an integral part of the band. His flawless and energetic performances consistently captivated audiences, and many of you came to know and love him as much as we did.

Beyond his musical prowess, Vitalij was an accomplished chess player, an avid fisherman, and simply a fun-loving soul. His absence will be profoundly felt by all. Rest in peace, Vitalij. You will be deeply missed."

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist Zak Stevens has shared the following tribute to Vitalij:

"The last 24 hours has been so shocking and sad after hearing that our great friend and TSO band member Vitalij Kuprij has passed away. Vitalij was one of the world's true piano and keyboard masters and a true prodigy. But most importantly, he was a trusty friend who brought positive energy, life, wit, and joy to everyone associated with the band. I met Vitalij at a TSO West band show in 2012, and he immediately made me feel welcome and always treated me so great. I'm really going to miss him greeting me at the start of rehearsals with the nickname he gave to me, 'Zackovsky'. It really won't be the same. He had a nickname for everyone in the band. I'm going to miss him greatly. There is no such thing as 'replacing' a spirit like him, who brought us so much. Rest in peace brother!"

Greg Prato's biography of Vitalij Kuprij reveals:

Born in 1974 in Volodarka, Kiev, Ukraine, keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij has received numerous awards for his playing talents, and has covered a wide variety of musical styles throughout his career, including classical and prog rock, among others. During his early years, Kuprij won the first prize in the All-Union Chopin Competition held in the Republic of Kazan, Soviet Union, as well as the top honor at the Geneva Duo Competition for Violin and Piano (in addition, he appeared on Ukranian radio and TV performing concertos by both Beethoven and Chopin).

By the age of 16, Kuprij had left the Ukraine and in 1993, formed his first prog metal band, Atlantis Rising, with guitarist Roger Staffelbach. After Kuprij relocated to the US in 1995, the band later mutated into Artension, signing to Mike Varney's Shrapnel label and issuing such albums as 1996's Into the Eye Of The Storm, 1997's Phoenix Rising, 1999's Forces Of Nature, and 2000's Machine. Alongside his work with Artension, Kuprij began to issue his own solo albums on Shrapnel as well - 1997's High Definition, 1998's Extreme Measures, 1999's VK3, and 2001's Plays the Works of Liszt and Chopin: Piano.

In addition, Kuprij has performed with the New York Youth Symphony at Carnegie Hall, and, in 2001, was penning material for a new outfit, Ring Of Fire, a collaboration with former Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Mark Boals.