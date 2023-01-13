Save The Noize Releases New Charity Single For Ukraine And Save The Children Feat. Past / Present THUNDERMOTHER, ACCEPT, KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR Members

Filippa Nässil (Thundermother) together with the charity project Save The Noize with Jesper Lindgren (Velvet Insane, Carr Jam - 21, Riff By Dregen) and Rasmus Harnesk Wiklund (Hårdrock för fan, Rockflödet) at the wheel is back again, in benefit of Save the Children.

The song is called "Can't Take The Freedom From Me" and is written by Filippa Nässil who comments:

"I wrote the song when the war in Ukraine broke out. I was saddened by how powerless we are and incredibly sad for the Ukrainian people. A war is unreasonable and goes against human rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The chorus of the song is about no matter how horribly a person is treated, no one can take away one's value from one another. Everyone is alike. Politicians should act more than they do and completely exclude all contact with dictatorships and people in positions of power who break humanitarian laws. All my love goes to the Ukrainian people and this song is dedicated to them.”

The song is released in aid of the Ukraine crisis through a donation to Save the Children.

Save the Noize was started in 2020 by Jesper Lindgren & Rasmus Harnesk Wiklund to help musicians affected by the pandemic, previously there have been 2 songs with musicians such as: Dee Snider, Ryan Roxie, Jesper Binzer and others.

These are the performers on "Can't TakeTthe Freedom From Me":

- Filippa Nässil: guitar (Thundermother)

- Emlee Johansson: drums (Thundermother)

- Liv Sin: guitar (ex-Sister Sin)

- Martin Motnik: bass (Accept)

- Snowy Shaw: vocals (ex-King Diamond)

- Chaq Mol: guitar (Dark Funeral)

- Pontus Snibb: vocals (Bonafide)

- Linnea Vikström: vocals (At The Movies, ex-Therion, Ronnie Atkins Band)

- Ross ”The Boss” Friedman: guitar (Manowar, The Dictators)

- Søren Andersen: guitar (Chad Smith, Glenn Hughes, Marco Mendoza)

- Chris Rosander: vocals, guitar