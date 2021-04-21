SAVE THE WORLD - New Lyric Video "Miss Muse" Streaming

Coming May 7, the release of the brand new Save The World album, Two. Frontiers will also reissue their debut album, One, on the same date. New single "Miss Muse", from the Two album, is streaming below.

Save The World pens emotionally charged songs with rich, melodic choruses, playing music that forgoes genre conventions in favor of a signature sound that’s modern, anthemic, and refreshingly dynamic. The band features chief songwriter Dan Tracey (Alan Parsons) on guitar, vocals, keyboards and Robert Wright on bass, vocals, keyboards, Taurus pedals, percussion, and drums.

Two tracklisting:

"Camera Obscura"

"Bones"

"Miss Muse"

"Defenders Of The Faith"

"Daphne Blue"

"When Amanda Hits The Stage"

"Man On An Island"

"Longer"

"Denslow Park"

"Automaton"

"Illuminati"

"Who's That Girl"

"Miss Muse" lyric video:

"Defenders Of The Faith" video:

One tracklisting:

"Bleed"

"Comic Con"

"In Pieces"

"Circus Maximus"

"This Little Pill"

"Let Love Win"

"I Wish"

"Black Pearl"

"Cecilia Weiss"

"Princes & Thieves"

"Cern"

"The Light"

"Bleed" video:

"Circus Maximus" video: