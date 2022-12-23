SAXON Announce New European Dates For Seize The Day World Tour With Special Guests RAGE; BIFF BYFORD Issues Video Message
December 23, 2022, an hour ago
British heavy metal legends, Saxon, have added new European dates to their Seize The Day World Tour. A video message from frontman, Biff Byford, can be found below. Special guests on the new dates listed below will be German metal titans, Rage.
Germany & Austria pre-sale tickets are available at paco.agency, and eventim.de. Luxembourg general onsale here.
Poland general onsale from 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 28, here. Germany & Austria general onsale from 10 AM on Friday, December 30 at all box offices and here.
Dates:
March
8 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
9 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol
10 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik
11 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
16 - Rostock, Germany - Moya
17 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
18 - Linz, Austria - Posthof
19 - Ulm, Germany - Roxy
(Photo - Steph Byford)