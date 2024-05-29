SAXON - Music On Vinyl Releases Lionheart Album On Limited Edition Gold Vinyl

"This week we have a new addition to our growing list of Saxon releases," states an update from Music On Vinyl. "Lionheart is next in our growing catalogue of reissues from the heavy metal band. This sixteenth studio album is a pure heavy metal album, assured to ignite the heart of every metal lover."

• Includes insert

• Contains additional cover print, exclusive to this reissue

• Limited edition of 1,000 individually numbered copies on gold coloured vinyl

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Witchfinder General"

"Man And Machine"

"The Return"

"Lionheart"

"Beyond The Grave"

"Justice"

Side B:

"To Live By The Sword"

"Jack Tars"

"English Man O War"

"Searching For Atlantis"

"Flying On The Edge"