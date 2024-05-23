SAXON - Rufus Publications To Release "Portraits Of Saxon - Through The Eighties" Coffee Table Book In July; Video Trailer

Rufus Publications has released a teaser video for their upcoming coffee table book, Portraits Of Saxon - Through The Eighties. See below.

Though Saxon’s origins were undeniably humble, the band made some of the finest heavy metal of the 1980s and beyond, particularly during the heady years of 1980 and 1981, a timeframe during which they released three near-perfect albums in quick succession, as well as touring with their good friends Motörhead and appearing at the inaugural Monsters Of Rock Festival at Castle Donington, an experience so joyous and meaningful that they felt compelled to immortalize it via the Top 20 hit "The Bands Played On" (“See the people, feel the power/There was sixty thousand there”).

Portraits Of Saxon - Through The Eighties is a photographic celebration of Saxon at their hungriest, most powerful and strident, fronted of course by the authentic Peter “Biff” Byford, a man who before Saxon earned his living working down the mines. Renowed writer and fan Dave Ling provides an essay charting the bands journey through the eighties. This unofficial book is 230mm square, case-bound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt-coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 500 numbered copies and sells for £55 plus shipping.

In addition to this, a much larger, ultra-limited Leather and Metal Edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase with a screen printed logo in a run of 50 numbered copies. This edition also comes with a unique lenticular for framing and will sell for £350.

The books will go on pre-sale on Friday May 24 at 3 PM, UK time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before June 6. The books will ship worldwide at the end of July 2024.

The books can be ordered here.