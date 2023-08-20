SCAR SYMMETRY's ROBERTH KARLSSON - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine interviewed Scar Symmetry vocalist Roberth Karlsson before the band's show at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland on July 22nd to discuss his journey as a metal frontman. Check out the interview below.

Scar Symmetry recently revealed the video for "Xenotaph", taken from their latest album, The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph). Watch the clip below.

For '"Xenotaph", the band enlisted the help of The Ultraterrestrial Choir - a 233-voice strong ensemble consisting of fans, friends, and family from all over the world; with each choir member multitracked the resulting recording consists of literally thousands of vocal tracks.

Guitarist Per Nilsson comments: "'Xenotaph' concludes Phase II in an open-ended way, leaving the listener on a bit of a cliffhanger musically as well as lyrically. We felt strongly that 'Xenotaph' deserved its own music video, to bring closure to this second part of our Singularity saga and showcase the song to the fullest, and put the spotlight on our amazing, crowd-sourced choir - it is definitely not the last time we will call upon our fans to sing with us!"

Order The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph) here.

Tracklisting:

"Chrononautilus"

"Scorched Quadrant"

"Overworld"

"Altergeist"

"Reichsfall"

"Digiphrenia Dawn"

"Hyperborean Plains"

"Gridworm"

"A Voyage With Tailed Meteors"

"Soulscanner"

"Xenotaph"

"Overworld" video:

"Chronoautilus":

"Scorched Quadrant" video:

Lineup:

Roberth Karlsson - Vocals

Lars Palmqvist - Vocals

Per Nilsson - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Benjamin Ellis - Guitars

Henrik Olsson - Drums