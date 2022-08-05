SCARLETT O’HARA Release Haunting Hard Rock Single “Witching Hour”

Scarlett O’Hara has released their latest active rock hit “Witching Hour.” The high-powered track, produced by Andrew Baylis (whose accolades include Jelly Roll and Sleeping With Sirens), stays true to the band’s signature sound, combining melodic vocals and electronic details to complement the unyielding angst of their heavy metal influences.

Their bold instrumentals come to life as they intertwine with a spine-chilling fictional storyline inspired by real-life commentary about mental health and inner demons:

“The instrumentals for ‘Witching Hour’ have a gothic rock vibe and so when I was writing the lyrics, I thought to myself - what if I made this about a ghost that I can see, but nobody else is willing to believe me about it? The line ‘I drown out the noises by swallowing poison’ made me think about a common saying of ‘they probably forgot to take their meds today’ as a way of calling somebody insane. Some people find comfort in drugs or other toxic outlets to make themselves feel sane or mentally exit their suffering. I wrote this song about a metaphorical ghost haunting someone and they are going through feelings of numbness, craziness, and loneliness since no one believes their story.” - Moses Lopez, Vocalist of Scarlett O’Hara

They say everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and this is undoubtedly the case for South Texas Active Rock outlaws, Scarlett O'Hara. The band is turning heads with their heavy fusion of electronics, powerful riffs, and polished vocals, which has solidified regular placement on the Billboard charts for three consecutive releases, rotation on Sirius XM Octane, and a lineup spot at Welcome To Rockville 2021 alongside Metallica and Disturbed. They’ve teamed up with Grammy-nominated producers and spared no expense to conjure up an unrelenting discography for metalheads to relish in.

Alongside the band’s notable musical achievements, they are all Spanish-speaking Mexican Americans native to McAllen, TX - the epicenter of immigration challenges in the United States. Additionally, vocalist Moses Lopez is a proud gay frontman representing the LGBTQ+ community in the heavy rock scene. The band is showcasing the diversity and acceptance that has become synonymous with rock music - a genre built upon creating community amongst differences.

Scarlett O’Hara is pushing the active rock genre to new heights musically and ideologically - their only hope is that you’ll join them at the Brodeo. With more shows and new releases in 2022, this is only the beginning of the band’s new chapter in rock history.