SCORPIONS Live in Bremerhaven, Germany 1996; Full Concert Streaming (Video)

Hard rock legends, Scorpions, performed at Weise Docks in Bremerhaven, Germany on August 24, 1996. Video of the full concert is available for viewing below.

Setlist:

"Tease Me, Please Me"

"Bad Boys Running Wild"

"Oh Girl (I Wanna Be With You)"

"Loving You Sunday Morning"

"Big City Nights"

"Wild Child"

"Hit Between The Eyes"

"Wind Of Change"

"Blackout"

"Alien Nation"

"Holiday"

"You And I"

"Coast To Coast"

"Stone In My Shoe"

"Kottak Attack"

"Still Loving You"

"Rock You Like A Hurricane"