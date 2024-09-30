Scotland's VUKOVI To Release My God Has Got A Gun Album In January; "Gungho" Music Video Posted

In the mist-shrouded hills of Scotland, where legends whisper through ancient stones, there emerged a band as enigmatic as the land itself: Vukovi.

On January 24, Vukovi will unleash their latest creation, My God Has Got A Gun, via SharpTone Records, a provocative title that hints at the explosive content within. The album, produced by the legendary Machine at the fabled The Machine Shop Recording Studio in Austin, is the result of several intense weeks spent in the heart of Texas, where the band channelled the heat, the dust, and the raw, untamed energy of the landscape into their music. The album's artwork, a haunting and vivid creation, was painted by the band's Janine herself.

To usher in this new era, Vukovi have bestowed upon the world their latest single "Gungho" and it's accompanying visuals. Watch the video below

When asked for comment on the dawn of this imminent new age, Janine offers, simply: "A new chapter of sound is about to unfold. These songs will speak to places we've all been, but few have heard."

My God Has Got A Gun is available in the following formats:

- Red, Black and White Splatter LP (Limited to 500 – Exclusively on the Band’s Store)

- Black & White Half & Half LP (Limited to 500 – Exclusively at Sharptone US)

- Black LP (Available via artist stores, label store and EU retail)

- Jewelcase CD (Available via artist stores, label store and worldwide retail)

Pre-order and pre-save My God Has Got A Gun here.

My God Has Got A Gun tracklisting:

"This Is My Life And My Trauma"

"Gungho"

"My God Has Got A Gun"

"Fallen Beyond"

"Fuc Kit Up"

"Misty Ecstasy"

"Sno"

"Cowboy"

"Peel"

"Kitty"

"Bladed"

"Fire Kingdom"*

* Bonus track, LP only

"Gungho" video:

About Vukovi:

As the world waited with bated breath for new material, Vukovi embarked on their first co-headlining tour across the United States with brethren Calva Louise, supported metal titans Babymetal across the UK, and conquered a number of major music festivals such as Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Download Festival, Rock For People, and Graspop (to name a few). How they found the time to crisscross the globe, leaving a trail of electrified audiences in their wake, remains a mystery.

Some say that when Vukovi takes the stage, the air hums with a strange electricity, and time itself seems to bend, as if the band is channelling something otherworldly.

We asked the band for comment, but were offered no answers, only more questions.

Their songs tell stories that are both intensely personal and universally relatable, exploring themes of mental health, love, and the human condition with a sharp edge. Yet, beneath the surface, there's always an undercurrent of something darker, a sense that the music is a portal to a world just beyond the veil of our reality.

As Vukovi continue to carve their path through the rock landscape, one thing is certain: they are a band unlike any other, a force of nature that refuses to be tamed or fully understood. They invite us to join them on their journey, to explore the uncharted territories of sound and emotion, but they do so on their terms. In the end, perhaps it's the mystery that makes Vukovi so compelling — a reminder that in a world where everything seems knowable, there are still secrets worth keeping

Vukovi are:

Janine Shilstone — Vocals

Hamish Reilly — Guitars

(Photo - Cameron Brisbane)