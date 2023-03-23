SCOTT IAN, PHIL DEMMEL, CHUCK WRIGHT, DUG PINNICK, MARCO MENDOZA, JOEY VERA Among Artists Confirmed For Ultimate Jam Night Benefit For Animal Tracks Sanctuary

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented residency at the Whisky A Go Go, has announced a rock star-laden benefit for Animal Tracks, a southern California sanctuary for endangered animals. The event, taking place March 28, begins at 8 PM and is free for ages 21 and above. Donations will be accepted inside the venue.

Established in 2002, and currently located in Agua Dulce, Animal Tracks is a non-profit immersive sanctuary for more than 80 rescued animals. These animals are unsuited for being household pets, nor readily placeable in Zoos. As a result, they find themselves with limited life options. The benefit will raise funds for immediate and continuous care of the animals and allow the organization to find new facilities in the face of ongoing zoning issues.

Hosted by comedian, musician, and VH1 host Hal Sparks, the benefit will include some of the biggest names in rock music including Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, Motor Sister vocalist Pearl Aday, the bands Candlebox and Bulletboys, and members of OK Go, Bad Wolves, POD, Ministry, Whitenake, Vio-lence, Dirty Honey, Palaye Royale, Joyous Wolf, Armored Saint, King’s X artist Dug Pinnick, and many more. Additional performers will be added right up until showtime.

“Animal Tracks is a unique southern Californian treasure”, said Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot, Alice Cooper, Montrose), who founded Ultimate Jam Night in 2015. “Staffed by dedicated volunteers under the direction of a trained exotic animal experts, Animal Tracks takes hard to place endangered animals and gives them a last-chance home and care. Otherwise, these beautiful creatures would be destroyed.”

The event will accept donations on-site at the famed Whisky A Go Go is located at 8901 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, California, and is Sponsored by Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum.

Created in 2015 by long-time Quiet Riot, Alice Cooper, Montrose, and House of Lords bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night presents an ever-evolving show of music, performance art, and more designed to keep live music alive. Ove the course of its history, Ultimate Jam Night has hosted music’s biggest names, held community and charity events, presented Broadway-like performances and entertained 100’s of thousands. The show is completely unrehearsed. For more information, please visit here.

Established in 2002, Animal Tracks is a woman-run 501c3 organization that has taken in over 100 exotic animals. Many have arrived from the illegal pet trade in need of care and have come from unfortunate situations. The organization is currently located in Agua Dulce, California. For more information, please visit here.