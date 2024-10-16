SCOTT "WINO" WEINRICH - The Pit Presents "Wino: The Documentary", Streaming Now

As a new addition to its list of programs, The Pit VOD platform presents Wino: The Documentary, a musical film released in 2023 and telling the story of Scott "Wino" Weinrich, one of heavy metal’s most iconic underground figureheads and godfather of doom.

The full documentary is available right now on the platform with a 7-days free trial. Stream the documentary here.

Wino: The Documentary is the story of doom rock legend Scott "Wino" Weinrich, known for his many influential bands such as The Obsessed, Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan, The Hidden Hand, Premonition 13, Wino Acoustic, Place Of Skulls, Shrinebuilder, Probot, and more.

Dive into the outlaw life, epic career, and enduring influence of Wino, in this honest, raw, and often hilarious depiction of the man and his music.

Woven together with heavier-than-hell live performances from his many legendary bands, the story is structured by the truth told in his own words, through interviews, road trips, tours, intimate behind the scenes, and the quest to pick up his 1964 Harley Davidson panhead chopper, Mr. Nasty.The movie features Bobby Liebling (Pentagram), Dixie Dave (Weedeater), Jimmy Bower (Down, Eyehategod), Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Phil Anselmo (Pantera, Down), Pepper Keenan (Corrosion Of Conformity), Henry Rollins (Black Flag), and more.