SCUM OF THE EARTH Release New Single / Video “Bigfoot And The Armies Of Puma Punku"

“Bigfoot And The Armies Of Puma Punku" is the first single from the upcoming Scum Of The Earth (SOTE) release scheduled for 2021.

Scum Of The Earth is led by vocalist / guitarist Riggs, who played with Rob Zombie from 1997 - 2003, appearing on two albums: Hellbilly Deluxe and The Sinister Urge.

The video for “Bigfoot And The Armies Of Puma Punku" was produced by Riggs, shot and edited by Chris Canote of Canote Films, featuring costumes and makeup by Caitlin Kerins, and lighting by Tom Hembre and Darrin Pinegar.

Scum Of The Earth is:

Vocals / guitar - Riggs

Bass - Brandon Workman

Drums - Ryan Stevenson

