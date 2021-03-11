SEBASTIAN BACH - Spring / Summer Tour Dates Cancelled

Due to the current state of events, Sebastian Bach must cancel the second leg of the first album 'Skid Row' 30th Anniversary Tour scheduled for Spring / Summer of 2021.

"The health and safety of our fans and families is most important at this time," says Team Baz. "The good news, he's been working on new music! We hope to resume touring soon. For ticket and VIP upgrade refunds, please contact the point of purchase. Please let us know if you have any problem whatsoever getting a refund. If anybody tells you that you don't get a refund please give us all the info here. I sincerely apologize for this situation which is out of our control. Nobody is going to keep your money."

The cancelled tour dates are listed in the poster below.

(Sebastian Bach photo courtesy of Mark Weiss and The Decade That Rocked)