Serbia’s INFEST Announce Psychosis Album; IMMOLATION Members Guest On Track

Serbian death/thrash metallers Infest will release their sixth studio album, Psychosis, on May 28 via Defying Danger Records.

Infest is a Serbian death/thrash metal band from Jagodina/Belgrade which strikes from 2002. From the early beginning, Infest carries the spirit of old school deathrash metal madness and have issued five full-length albums, two demos and two EPs.

Ross Dolan and Robert Vigna from Immolation guest on “The Last Creation” track while Igor Miladinovic (Chaosium) guested on “Hail Fire, Hail Death.” Roberto Toderico did the cover and Psychosis was mastered by Dan Swanö.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Schizophrenic”

“Hail Fire, Hail Death”

“…Of The Fallen Lord”

“The Last Cremation”

“Chapter I”

“Mental Warfare”

“Dissociative Within”

“Nuclear Deathrash”

“Blood For Blood”

“Chapter II”

“The Last Creation”: