SERENITY Release "Souls And Sins” Single Feat. SASCHA PAETH & MICHELE GUAITOLI; Live Video Streaming

Serenity have released a new live performance video for their track, “Souls And Sins”. The new single off of the recent live release, Memoria, was originally released on the band's latest studio album, The Last Knight (2020), and this time features two exciting guest appearances. The incredible Sascha Paeth, producer of Avantasia, supports the quartet on guitar, while talented Visions of Atlantis vocalist Michele Guaitoli lends his magical voice on the track, bringing fresh energy to Serenity's distinctive dreamlike soundscape.

Serenity on ”Souls And Sins”: "This song is taken from our previous album, The Last Knight, that we released three years ago, and was inspired by the life of the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I. We feel honored to welcome well-known guests like Michele Guaitoli and Sascha Paeth for the performance of this song about the good and evil in our souls by reflecting the consequences of every action we take."

Symphonic metal unit Serenity offers a new approach to beguiling the senses with their live performance, Memoria, now on DVD and BluRay. Interpreting their illustrious songs anew in a conceptual show, they are sure to enchant listeners and viewers alike. Showcasing incredible hit density, the band embraces their symphonic power and provides a magical feeling throughout the entire performance. From classic folklore pieces like “Coldness Kills” that intrigues with its fairytale-like sound and classic instrumentals, to “Set The World On Fire” with catchy hooks and dashing soundscapes, Serenity give it all in every single piece. In “Set the World on Fire” and “Broken Dreams”, the unit is joined on their journey by the smooth and magical voice of Marco Pastorino awakening old myths and legends anew. These dreamlike soundscapes are being supported with enchanting guitar riffs in “Velatum” and “Souls and Sins” by no other than Sacha Paeth, the producer of Avantasia. This way, the band not only showcases their incredible musical talent supported by talented vocalist Georg Neuhauser, but also their love and dedication for the art of music. Touching ballads like “Journey Ends” and “Fairytales” supported by the incredible vocal range of legendary Visions of Atlantis vocalist Clémentine Delauney forge reminiscence of earlier times, while moving duets like “Changing Fate” refer to multifaceted Scottish mythology. In “Spirit of the Flesh”, Nicklas Müller offers rhythmic support by adding steady drums. As a special bonus on Memoria, the band taps Sascha Paeth and Michele Guaitoli from symphonic metal greats Visions of Atlantis for their stage performance of “Souls and Sins” and “Legacy Of The Tudors”.

Serenity on Memoria: “After a long time of waiting, we’re excited to finally release our first live album. We still think back to the evening when we performed this very special show at KulturQuartier in Kufstein and we’re so proud we could bottle the unique atmosphere of this night and release it now under the title Memoria. Being able to perfom this concert in this terrific atmosphere of a theater with so many guests, was a was really a ‘once in a life time experience’ and we’re extremely happy to share it now with all of our fans."

Tracklisting:

"In Memoriam"

"United"

"Changing Times"

"Set The World On Fire"

"Broken Dreams"

"Changing Fate"

"Journey's End"

"Velatum"

"Souls And Sins"

"Coldness Kills"

"Fairytales"

"Legacy Of Tudors"

"Spirit In The Flesh"

"Engraved Within"

"In The Name Of Scotland"

"Lionheart"

"Legacy Of Tudors" video:

Serenity are:

Georg Neuhauser - Vocals

Christian Hermsdörfer - Guitars/Mandolin/Vocals

Fabio D’Amore - Bass/Vocals

Andreas Schipflinger - Drums/Vocals