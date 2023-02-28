SERGEANT STEEL Release "Please Me, Tease Me" Video

Austrian hard rock band Sergeant Steel has shared the video for "Please Me, Tease Me", the first single from their upcoming album Mister Sippi, which will be released on June 30, 2023.

Mister Sippi is the fifth album from Sergeant Steel. Fans can once again expect fireworks, spiced up with the band‘s very own sense of humor. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows.

"Down To Mississippi"

"Please Me, Tease Me"

"Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool"

"Alive"

"My Way"

"Knight‘s Tale"

"One Way Ticket From Hell"

"Caught In The Web"

"My Girl"

"Rock Your Pants Off"

Pre-save your copy now at this location. For further details, visit Sergeant Steel on Facebook.