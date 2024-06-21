SEVEN SPIRES Release “Portrait Of Us” Music Video; A Fortress Called Home Out Now

Today, Seven Spires shares "Portrait of Us," the fourth single from their new studio album A Fortress Called Home out today via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is accompanied by a new music video which is available below.

The band shared this about the track:

"A parade through some of our early influences, it’s arrogant, it’s playful, it might not know its place, it’s an irritating little brat of a song, but we love it all the same."

Frontwoman Adrienne Cowan comments:

“I’m not sure if he would agree, but after over 10 years of listening to and studying songs that Sascha Paeth wrote or produced, this might be the closest I feel I’ve ever gotten to honoring his influence on my artistry.”

Guitarist Jack Kosto adds:

“This one has some really cool almost hidden or understated riffs and guitar parts that I’m super proud of which are influenced by my earlier rock n’ roll days, and maybe some older school Opeth songs. It’s a bit of a bitch to play, but in a really fun and peacocky kind of way that I suppose is really on brand for us.”

A Fortress Called Home was produced, mixed, and mastered by Jack Kosto who had this to say about it: “If our previous albums have intended to take you on an emotional journey of our design, this album forces you to confront the one of your own making. Good luck and enjoy!”

Pre-order A Fortress Called Home at this location.

Tracklisting:

"A Fortress Called Home"

"Songs Upon Wine-Stained Tongues"

"Almosttown"

"Impossible Tower"

"Love’s Souvenir"

"Architect Of Creation"

"Portrait Of Us"

"Emerald Necklace"

"Where Sorrows Bear My Name"

"No Place For Us"

"House Of Lies"

"The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind"

"The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind" video:

"Architect Of Creation" video:

"Almosttown" video:

Seven Spires’ 2024 touring schedule can be found here