SEVEN SPIRES - "The Cabaret Of Dreams" From Live At Progpower USA XXI Streaming

Seven Spires have announced the upcoming audio release of their 2022 performance at the legendary ProgPower USA Festival, Live At Prog Power USA XXI, on March 17.

Check out live audio of "The Cabaret Of Dreams" from the album below.

Captured in Atlanta, GA at ProgPower USA XXI, which took place in June 2022, Live At ProgPower USA XXI sees Seven Spires delivering a potent performance of a selection of tracks from their three studio albums. A truly spectacular live entity, the band's riveting musicianship is on display across the board in this epic and enchanting performance.

There is also a very special appearance from Roy Khan of Conception on the performance of "This God Is Dead", bringing to life his guest appearance on the studio version of the same song.

You can hear the band's performance of "Ghost Of Yesterday" on all streaming services now. A visualizer can be found below. Pre-order / save Live At ProgPower USA XXI on CD/Digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Wanderer’s Prayer"

"Gods Of Debauchery"

"Ghost Of Yesterday"

"The Cabaret Of Dreams"

"Succumb"

"In Sickness, In Health"

"Bury You"

Drum Solo

"Oceans Of Time"

"Shadow On An Endless Sea"

"Dare To Live"

"This God Is Dead" (Feat. Roy Khan)

"Through Lifetimes (End)"

"Ghost Of Yesterday":

Seven Spires are:

Adrienne Cowan - Vocals and Orchestration

Jack Kosto - Guitars

Peter de Reyna – Bass

Chris Dovas - Drums

Roy Khan - Guest Vocals on "This God Is Dead"