Severe Weather Causes FOO FIGHTERS To Cut Short New York Show - "We Had No Choice But To Call It A Night"

Foo Fighters had to cut short their show last night (Wednesday, July 17) at Citi Field in Queens, New York due to severe weather conditions. The band shared the following message:

"We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight's fantastic crowd at Citi Field. But the safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night. We're grateful for every second we were able to play for you and looking forward to seeing you again - maybe as soon as Friday!"

Back on June 27, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler joined Foo Fighters on stage during their concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England for a performance of his band's classic, "Paranoid". Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below: