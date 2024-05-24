SEX PISTOLS – STEVE JONES Gibson Les Paul NFT Heads Towards Julien’s Auctions “Music Icons”

In salute to the 47th year anniversary of "God Save the Queen" by the Sex Pistols that caused an uproar upon its release and became the British punk rock band’s most enduring anthem, Julien's Auctions has released an exclusive NFT of Steve Jones's 1974 Gibson Les Paul custom electric guitar, serial #145418 to be offered at Music Icons taking place Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, 2024 live at Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online at juliensauctions.com.

As the punk rock icon has indicated in interviews, many other white Les Paul Customs have been sold as his Sex Pistols guitar but Julien’s has been able to confirm through extensive photo matching that this is the true original and iconic Steve Jones “Sex Pistols guitar.” The guitar formerly owned, and stage played by Jones shows signs of use as expected from a Sex Pistols touring instrument: the white finish has yellowed due to cigarette smoke; there are "tan lines" from pinup girl decals; and breaks, cracks, and repairs are present and speak to its history.

An exhibition of the iconic Sex Pistols guitar (guitar estimate: $100,000-$200,000) along with other Music Icons highlights including John Lennon's Help! guitar, Prince's Cloud 3, and many more revolutionary rock relics continues until Tuesday, May 28th at Hard Rock® Cafe New York before the auction.



NFT ATTRIBUTES

The NFT shows the guitar from multiple angles with a voiceover by British guitarist Billy Morrison. An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on the blockchain. The physical guitar is not included with the NFT (NFT estimate: $2,000-$4,000). It was created by Excetera creative agency for the new era of storytelling. Based in New York and internationally connected, Excetera is a collective of designers, developers, filmmakers, photographers, renderers, and strategists who offer design, web, technology, and image services across physical and digital mediums, delivering strategy-led executions.

BLOCKCHAIN

Etherium

NFT NARRATION

"For me, there's no more important, iconic guitar in the history of punk rock than this guitar, the guitar that created EMI, God Save the Queen, Anarchy in the UK, No Feelings. It's Steve Jones, it's the Sex Pistols. Important instruments like this carry on and their lineage is respected and revered and talked about; it should be passed down to future generations because this is the Holy Grail of punk rock guitars."

LOT NFT here.

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

Music Icons

Wednesday, May 29th

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Music Icons

The Randy Bachman Collection

Thursday, May 30th

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Placing Bids

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

Bid with Julien's Auctions online.

Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

Bid in person in the room at our auction events.

Bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818



Julien’s Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.