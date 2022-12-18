SHARON OSBOURNE Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency

According to a TMZ report, Sharon Osbourne suffered a terrifying medical emergency while shooting a TV show in California when she fell ill on the set of the unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. The hotel was once featured on an episode of the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventurers.

A rep for the Ventura County Fire Department told TMZ ... EMS workers responded to a "medical call" at Tavern around 6:30 PM Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed 70 year-old Sharon was the patient.

Since that report, TMZ have followed up here, saying that Jack Osbourne has provided an encouraging update on the status of his mom's health, saying she's been released from the hospital and is now back home after getting the all-clear. He also says she was with him filming a new episode of Night of Terror, going on to thank everyone who sent their well-wishes and prayers. Jack Osbourne also says he's going to let Sharon share what exactly happened to her in her own time and on her own terms.

Sharon and Ozzy have been featured in the docuseries Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, which premiered through Fox Nation in September. The series documents the fallout around Osbourne’s exit from The Talk and the aftermath of the incident.